Contrasting home24 (OTC:HMAGF) and SEA (NYSE:SE)

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares home24 and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEA $12.45 billion 2.74 -$1.65 billion ($1.82) -33.14

home24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.7% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for home24 and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score home24 0 2 0 0 2.00 SEA 0 7 9 1 2.65

SEA has a consensus price target of $90.88, indicating a potential upside of 50.69%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than home24.

Profitability

This table compares home24 and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets home24 N/A N/A N/A SEA -7.83% -14.44% -4.69%

Summary

SEA beats home24 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

