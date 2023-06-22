Dfpg Investments LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Kellogg by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.