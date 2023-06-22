Financial Comparison: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Century Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 7 6 0 2.36

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 441.31%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.93, suggesting a potential upside of 98.67%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 40.22 -$130.93 million ($2.15) -1.63 Editas Medicine $19.71 million 28.09 -$220.43 million ($3.18) -2.52

Century Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -2,127.33% -39.33% -25.10% Editas Medicine -960.70% -56.20% -41.90%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.