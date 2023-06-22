Head to Head Survey: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.36 $23.44 million $4.54 6.81 Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 1.61 $29.11 million $2.95 8.61

Profitability

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 33.80% 18.17% 1.46% Southern First Bancshares 17.01% 8.19% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Virginia National Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

