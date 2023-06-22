Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 5,440 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Performance
ZS stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Zscaler from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.