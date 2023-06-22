Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 5,440 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

