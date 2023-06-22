Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 5,440 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZS stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

