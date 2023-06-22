Michael Alan Bell Sells 35,045 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

GLW opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.