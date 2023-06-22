Gerald N. Herman Sells 14,242 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $76,958,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 151.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after buying an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 76.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,522,000 after buying an additional 568,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

