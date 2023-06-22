Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,183 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

