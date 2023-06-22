David Sponsel Sells 55,577 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $898,680.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 559,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.3 %

ATEC stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

