Dali Rajic Sells 7,017 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
