Dali Rajic Sells 7,017 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

