Alistair Petrie Buys 350,000 Shares of Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Stock

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) insider Alistair Petrie bought 350,000 shares of Turners Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.47 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,214,500.00 ($831,849.32).

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 81.42, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.31.

Turners Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th. Turners Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

