Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells 38,780 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.