Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Christian J. Cunningham Sells 9,973 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herc Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $4,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

