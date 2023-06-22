Insider Selling: Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Visteon stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

