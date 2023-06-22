Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 55,182 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,919,739 shares in the company, valued at $437,375,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

