Michael Edward Hill Sells 24,910 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Edward Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
