Michael Edward Hill Sells 24,910 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Edward Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

