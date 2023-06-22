Financial Review: TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TLG Acquisition One and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atkore has a consensus price target of $161.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Atkore 21.54% 66.55% 32.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Atkore $3.91 billion 1.42 $913.43 million $19.43 7.42

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than TLG Acquisition One.

Summary

Atkore beats TLG Acquisition One on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

