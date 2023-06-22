Reviewing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Parsons and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Parsons alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 2 2 3 0 2.14 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Parsons.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $4.20 billion 1.20 $96.66 million $0.92 52.39 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.67 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.80

This table compares Parsons and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.30% 8.38% 4.12% VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87%

Volatility and Risk

Parsons has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsons beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.