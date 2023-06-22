Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $1,680,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Squarespace Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

About Squarespace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

