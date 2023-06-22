Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DLocal and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 3 4 2 0 1.89 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.35%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 25.14% 32.96% 15.48% CBIZ 8.16% 16.24% 6.31%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares DLocal and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DLocal has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLocal and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $418.92 million 8.82 $108.68 million $0.37 33.70 CBIZ $1.41 billion 1.93 $105.35 million $2.34 23.17

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLocal beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

