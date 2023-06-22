Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.00

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 258.95 ($3.31), with a volume of 326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.49) price objective on the stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27,700.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

In related news, insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 47,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £116,776.20 ($149,425.72). 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

