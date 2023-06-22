Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.60

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143.82 ($1.84), with a volume of 109123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.60 ($1.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £552.30 million, a PE ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.49.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

