LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.45

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.45 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 585970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.45 ($1.21).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.25) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.67 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

