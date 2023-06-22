Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Up 25%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares rose 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 110,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 72,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
