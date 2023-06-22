Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10,890.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £108.90 ($139.35) and last traded at £107.10 ($137.04), with a volume of 104792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £106.80 ($136.66).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,706.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,771.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 120 ($1.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,643.62%.
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.
