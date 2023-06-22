David Destefano Sells 100,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.