Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 3,700 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $20.26 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on First Citizens BancShares from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.