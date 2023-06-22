Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 24,281 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce stock opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 551.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $209,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

