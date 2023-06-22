Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 3,700 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.71.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

