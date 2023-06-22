Dominic Phillips Sells 120,483 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,524,127.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,281,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,726,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Samsara by 2,682.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 9,807.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Samsara

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

