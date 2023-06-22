Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells 9,257 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNPS opened at $426.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day moving average of $370.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $235,510,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

