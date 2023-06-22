Justin Rosenstein Sells 300,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,336,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,246,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 274.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

