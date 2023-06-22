Anshul Sadana Sells 20,400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57.

On Monday, April 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

