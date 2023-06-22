Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 200,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 881,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

