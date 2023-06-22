Vep Group, Llc Sells 5,220,000 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.3 %

IAS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

