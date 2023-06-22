ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 2,000,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

