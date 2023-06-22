Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

