Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
