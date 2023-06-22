Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $51.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

SAGE opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

