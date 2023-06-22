St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Financial Analysis

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Mutual pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 49.38 Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 5.84

This table compares St. James’s Place and Old Mutual’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Old Mutual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Old Mutual shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place and Old Mutual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 Old Mutual 0 2 0 0 2.00

St. James’s Place presently has a consensus target price of $1,330.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9,392.15%. Old Mutual has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,875.86%. Given Old Mutual’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Mutual is more favorable than St. James’s Place.

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Old Mutual on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

