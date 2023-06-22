Comparing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. West Bancorporation pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.48% 19.48% 1.15% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.85% 17.27% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for West Bancorporation and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.32 $46.40 million $2.44 7.59 Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 0.94 $8.96 million $1.88 4.96

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

