Contrasting BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thinspace Technology and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.42 -$139.92 million ($1.70) -5.33

Analyst Recommendations

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

This is a summary of current ratings for Thinspace Technology and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33

BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -43.89% -142.71% -16.89%

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thinspace Technology beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

