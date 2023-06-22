Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.