eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

eBay Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 728,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

