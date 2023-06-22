Financial Review: Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) vs. ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Katy Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A ASM International 24.66% 24.29% 18.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 1 1 6 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Katy Industries and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

ASM International has a consensus target price of $347.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.53%. Given ASM International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASM International is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and ASM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASM International $2.54 billion 8.17 $409.97 million $13.48 31.23

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

ASM International beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

(Get Rating)

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About ASM International

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It offers its products to semiconductor manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Katy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.