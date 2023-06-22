Critical Comparison: Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valens Semiconductor and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hua Hong Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a consensus price target of C$29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,267.92%. Given Hua Hong Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hua Hong Semiconductor is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $92.98 million 2.58 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -9.00 Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hua Hong Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23% Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as assembly and testing services. Further, it engages in real estate development. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

