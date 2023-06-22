Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Financial Contrast

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.12 $9.68 million N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 3.76 $303.20 million $2.68 12.04

Analyst Ratings

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prime Meridian and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 28.00% 14.82% 1.20% Glacier Bancorp 30.08% 10.37% 1.10%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Prime Meridian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.