Contrasting Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) are both index companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 9 0 2.75

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% NextEra Energy Partners 25.91% 2.38% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 514.01 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 4.51 $477.00 million $3.77 16.31

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

