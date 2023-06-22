Contrasting Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.45 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.76 Canopy Growth $415.09 million 0.77 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.10

Canopy Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Curaleaf and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Curaleaf and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 Canopy Growth 3 5 2 0 1.90

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.54%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 516.50%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Canopy Growth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

