Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $16.77

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

